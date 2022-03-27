Kevin Kisner wins the 14th to tie the match at WGC-Dell Match Play
×

Kevin Kisner wins the 14th to tie the match at WGC-Dell Match Play

Mar 27, 2022

In his Semifinals match in the 2022 World Golf Championships – Dell Technologies Match Play, Kevin Kisner finds the green in regulation at the par-4 14th hole. Corey Conners would go on to concede the hole to Kisner, bringing their match to all square.