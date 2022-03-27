Dustin Johnson bends in birdie putt from off the green at WGC-Dell Match Play
Mar 27, 2022

In the 3rd Place round of the 2022 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, Dustin Johnson makes birdie on the par-3 7th hole to get to 3 Down in his match against Corey Conners.