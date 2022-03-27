Corey Conners sticks approach to set up birdie at WGC-Dell Match Play
×

Corey Conners sticks approach to set up birdie at WGC-Dell Match Play

Mar 27, 2022

In his Semifinals match in the 2022 World Golf Championships – Dell Technologies Match Play, Corey Conners makes birdie at the par-4 13th hole to remain 1 Up in his match against Kevin Kisner.