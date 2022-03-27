Corey Conners sends in 38-footer for birdie at WGC-Dell Match Play
Mar 27, 2022

In the semifinals of the 2022 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, Corey Conners makes a 38-foot birdie putt on the par-3 11th hole to get to all square in his match against Kevin Kisner.