Corey Conners chips it tight to set up birdie at WGC-Dell Match Play
Mar 27, 2022

In the 3rd Place round of the 2022 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, Corey Conners makes birdie on the par-4 5th hole to stay 3 Up in his match against Dustin Johnson.