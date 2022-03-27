Corey Conners dials in approach to set up birdie at WGC-Dell Match Play
×

Corey Conners dials in approach to set up birdie at WGC-Dell Match Play

Mar 27, 2022

In the semifinals of the 2022 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, Corey Conners makes birdie on the par-4 3rd hole to get to all square in his match against Kevin Kisner.