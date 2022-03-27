Chad Ramey’s Round 4 winning highlights from Corales Puntacana
×

Chad Ramey’s Round 4 winning highlights from Corales Puntacana

Mar 27, 2022

In the final round of the 2022 Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, Chad Ramey birdied four of his last six holes to card a 5-under 67 and finish at 17-under for the tournament, one stroke clear of the field for his first win of his PGA TOUR career.