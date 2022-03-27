Chad Ramey gets first win at Corales Puntacana
Mar 27, 2022

In the final round of the 2022 Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, Chad Ramey birdied four holes in a row on the back nine on his way to a 5-under 67, finishing at 17-under for the tournament to secure his first win of his PGA TOUR career.