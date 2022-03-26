Will Zalatoris sinks lengthy putt to save par at WGC-Dell Match Play
×

Will Zalatoris sinks lengthy putt to save par at WGC-Dell Match Play

Mar 26, 2022

In the quarterfinals of the 2022 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, Will Zalatoris makes par on the par-4 14th hole to extend his match and remain 4 Down against Kevin Kisner.