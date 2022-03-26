×

Takumi Kanaya bends in 18-foot birdie putt at WGC-Dell Match Play

Mar 26, 2022

In the round of 16 of the 2022 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, Takumi Kanaya makes a 18-foot birdie putt on the par-4 10th hole to get to 2 Down in his match against Corey Conners.