Scottie Scheffler’s match-winning eagle is the Shot of the Day
Mar 27, 2022

In the quarterfinals of the 2022 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, Scottie Scheffler chips in from short of the green for eagle at the par-5 16th hole to win his match against Seamus Power, 3&2.