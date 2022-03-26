Saturday highlights from WGC-Dell Match Play
×

Saturday highlights from WGC-Dell Match Play

Mar 27, 2022

In the Round of 16 and Quarterfinals of the 2022 World Golf Championships - Dell Technologies Match Play, Kevin Kisner, Dustin Johnson, Scottie Scheffler and Corey Conners fought through two rounds of match play to advance to the semifinals on Sunday at Austin Country Club.