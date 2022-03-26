Kevin Kisner’s up-and-down par save secures semifinal birth at WGC-Dell Match Play
Mar 26, 2022

In the Quarterfinals match in the 2022 World Golf Championships – Dell Technologies Match Play, Kevin Kisner gets up-and-down for par at the par-4 15th hole to secure a 4&3 win over Will Zalatoris to move on to the semifinals on Sunday.