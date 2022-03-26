Kevin Kisner sends in 28-footer to save par at WGC-Dell Match Play
In the quarterfinals of the 2022 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, Kevin Kisner makes a 28-foot par putt on the par-4 2nd hole to remain 1 Up in his match against Will Zalatoris.