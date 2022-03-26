Kevin Kisner’s interview after quarterfinals win at WGC-Dell Match Play
Mar 27, 2022

Following a victory over Will Zalatoris in his Quarterfinal match in the 2022 World Golf Championships – Dell Technologies Match Play, Kevin Kisner talks about what makes him so good at the match play format and how he expects Austin Country Club to play on Sunday.