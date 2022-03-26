Kevin Kisner jars 38-footer for birdie at WGC-Dell Match Play
In the quarterfinals of the 2022 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, Kevin Kisner makes a 38-foot birdie putt on the par-3 11th hole to go 4 Up in his match against Will Zalatoris.