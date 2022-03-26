Kevin Kisner plays the slope to set up birdie at WGC-Dell Match Play
Mar 26, 2022

In the Quarterfinals match in the 2022 World Golf Championships – Dell Technologies Match Play, Kevin Kisner hits the fringe and rolls his ball to within 1 foot of the cup at the par-4 3rd hole to set up birdie and go 2 Up in his match against Will Zalatoris.