Dustin Johnson reaches in two to set up birdie WGC-Dell Match Play

Mar 26, 2022

In the quarterfinals of the 2022 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, Dustin Johnson makes birdie on the par-5 12th hole to remain all square in his match with Brooks Koepka.