Dustin Johnson drives the green to secure match at WGC-Dell Match Play

In the Quarterfinals match in the 2022 World Golf Championships – Dell Technologies Match Play, Dustin Johnson lands his 353-yard tee shot on the green at the par-4 18th hole. Brooks Koepka would go on to concede a two-putt birdie to Johnson, giving Johnson a 2 Up win to move on to the semifinals on Sunday.