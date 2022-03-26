Corey Conners holes 15-footer for birdie at WGC-Dell Match Play
Mar 26, 2022

In the quarterfinals of the 2022 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, Corey Conners makes a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-4 14th hole to go 1 Up in his match against Abraham Ancer.