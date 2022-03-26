Abraham Ancer swings in 25-footer for birdie at WGC-Dell Match Play
In the quarterfinals of the 2022 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, Abraham Ancer makes a 25-foot birdie putt on the par-4 3rd hole to stay at all square in his match against Corey Conners.