Viktor Hovland vs. Will Zalatoris Round 3 highlights from WGC-Dell Match Play

In the third round of the 2022 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, Will Zalatoris defeated Viktor Hovland 1 Up to force a sudden death playoff between the two. After birdies for both on the first playoff hole, Zalatoris won the second hole with a birdie to advance to the weekend’s Round of 16.