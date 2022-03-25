Scottie Scheffler vs. Matt Fitzpatrick Round 3 highlights from WGC-Dell Match Play

In the third round of the 2022 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, Scottie Scheffler won his match against Matt Fitzpatrick 5 & 4, forcing a sudden death playoff between the two. Scheffler would win the fifth playoff hole to advance to the weekend’s Round of 16.