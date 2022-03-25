×

Round of 16 finalized for the weekend at WGC-Dell Match Play

Mar 26, 2022

After three days of matches at the the 2022 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, the Round of 16 is set. Check out the best shots of the day from Round 3 featuring Dustin Johnson, Will Zalatoris, Brooks Koepka and Collin Morikawa among others.