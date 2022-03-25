×

Collin Morikawa interview interview after Friday at WGC-Dell Match Play

Mar 26, 2022

Following his 1-Up win over Jason Kokrak at the 2022 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, Collin Morikawa discusses a dramatic back nine, his aggressive strategy driving the green at the par-4 18th hole which helped him win the match and making it to the weekend’s Round of 16.