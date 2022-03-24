Sergio Garcia meets Dell Children’s Leukemia patient at WGC-Dell Match Play

Prior to the 2022 World Golf Championships - Dell Technologies Match Play, Sergio Garcia meets up with Rodrigo, a 5-year-old Dell Children’s Leukemia patient who continues to battle through constant treatment and an unexpected relapse. Garcia and Rodrigo work on their putting together on the practice green while Rodrigo’s parents talk about how special this moment was.