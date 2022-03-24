Keegan Bradley's amazing escape and clutch birdie to tie match at WGC-Dell Match Play

In the second round of the 2022 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, Keegan Bradley hits a wild escape shot through a small window in the trees, getting his approach to 4 feet at the par-4 18th hole. Bradley would hole the ensuing birdie putt, Adam Scott would two putt for par and their match would end in a tie.