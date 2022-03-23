×

Tyrrell Hatton makes birdie on No. 16 to seal match at WGC-Dell Match Play

Mar 23, 2022

In the opening round of the 2022 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, Tyrrell Hatton makes a 5-foot birdie putt on the par-5 16th hole, winning his match 3 & 2 over Christiaan Bezuidenhout,