Jordan Spieth and caddie conversation leads to incredible shot at WGC-Dell Match Play

At the 2021 World Golf Championships - Dell Technologies Match Play, Jordan Spieth hits an unbelievable hook shot with his second at the par-4 1st hole to find the green during his Thursday group stage match against Matthew Wolff. Spieth breaks down the situation as only he can along with some interesting caddie conversation with Michael Greller.