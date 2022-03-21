Jason Day and caddie conversation on No. 11 at Valspar

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Leaderboard menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
PGA TOUR Canada menu
Leaderboards menu
Schedule menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
Mar 21, 2022
In the first round of the 2022 Valspar Championship, Jason Day and his caddie, Luke Reardon, talk about their strategy on the par-5 11th hole and what kind of shot they should play around the green. Day would go on to hit a great pitch shot, setting up an easy birdie on the hole.