Jason Day and caddie conversation on No. 11 at Valspar

Mar 21, 2022

In the first round of the 2022 Valspar Championship, Jason Day and his caddie, Luke Reardon, talk about their strategy on the par-5 11th hole and what kind of shot they should play around the green. Day would go on to hit a great pitch shot, setting up an easy birdie on the hole.