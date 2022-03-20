Sam Burns sinks 33-footer in 2nd playoff to win at Valspar

|
Mar 20, 2022
In the playoff at the 2022 Valspar Championship, Sam Burns rolls in a 33-foot putt from the fringe to make birdie at the 2nd playoff hole, securing his third win on the PGA TOUR and his second straight win at Innisbrook Resort.