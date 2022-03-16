Ukrainian junior golfer goes inside the ropes at TPC Sawgrass

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
PGA TOUR Canada menu
Leaderboards menu
Schedule menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
Mar 16, 2022
A week before THE PLAYERS Championship 2022, 15-year-old Ukrainian junior golfer Misha Golod was hunkered down in a basement in Kyiv, Ukraine. Just a week later with the help of the AJGA and PGA TOUR, funds were raised to help Golod fled Ukraine and eventually visit THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass. The TOUR and other major golf organizations have also collaborated with UNICEF to raise funds to help the war-torn country through Golfers for Ukraine.