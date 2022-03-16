Ukrainian junior golfer goes inside the ropes at TPC Sawgrass

A week before THE PLAYERS Championship 2022, 15-year-old Ukrainian junior golfer Misha Golod was hunkered down in a basement in Kyiv, Ukraine. Just a week later with the help of the AJGA and PGA TOUR, funds were raised to help Golod fled Ukraine and eventually visit THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass. The TOUR and other major golf organizations have also collaborated with UNICEF to raise funds to help the war-torn country through Golfers for Ukraine.