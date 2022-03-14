Cameron Smith’s interview after winning THE PLAYERS

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
PGA TOUR Canada menu
Leaderboards menu
Schedule menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
Mar 15, 2022
Following his final-round 6-under 66 at the 2022 THE PLAYERS Championship, Cameron Smith talks about what it means to win his fifth tournament of his PGA TOUR career and how it was made even more special by having his family in attendance, who were visiting from his home country of Australia.