Cameron Smith sticks fourth to save bogey and secure win at THE PLAYERS

In the final round of the 2022 THE PLAYERS Championship, Cameron Smith hit his tee shot wide right into the pine straw at the par-4 18th hole. While punching out, he hit his ball too far, going across the fairway and into the water. He would drop and then hit his 58-yard approach to 3 feet, setting up a bogey to secure his fifth win on the PGA TOUR.