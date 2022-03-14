Cameron Smith sticks fourth to save bogey and secure win at THE PLAYERS

|
Mar 14, 2022
In the final round of the 2022 THE PLAYERS Championship, Cameron Smith hit his tee shot wide right into the pine straw at the par-4 18th hole. While punching out, he hit his ball too far, going across the fairway and into the water. He would drop and then hit his 58-yard approach to 3 feet, setting up a bogey to secure his fifth win on the PGA TOUR.