×

Wind takes over as Fleetwood, Hoge stay tied for the lead at THE PLAYERS

Mar 13, 2022

Following another rain delay throughout Saturday morning at the 2022 THE PLAYERS Championship, the field was able to complete the opening round in the early afternoon before play was suspended due to darkness midway through the second round. Tommy Fleetwood and Tom Hoge remain tied atop the leaderboard at 6-under for the tournament.