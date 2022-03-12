Wind takes over as Fleetwood, Hoge stay tied for the lead at THE PLAYERS

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
PGA TOUR Canada menu
Leaderboards menu
Schedule menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
Mar 13, 2022
Following another rain delay throughout Saturday morning at the 2022 THE PLAYERS Championship, the field was able to complete the opening round in the early afternoon before play was suspended due to darkness midway through the second round. Tommy Fleetwood and Tom Hoge remain tied atop the leaderboard at 6-under for the tournament.