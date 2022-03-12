×

Carli Lloyd visits TPC Sawgrass

Mar 13, 2022

In the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2022, 2-time World Cup Champion Carli Lloyd visits TPC Sawgrass to watch Brooks Koepka and several others attempt to navigate the iconic finishing stretch at THE PLAYERS. Lloyd talks about how special it was to be inside the ropes and watch some of the best players in the world compete.