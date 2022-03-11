First-Timer Hazing | Ridiculous $8,000 (?!) cufflinks prank

Prior to THE PLAYERS Championship 2022, PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan and Vice President of Player Relations Phil Marburger play a prank on PGA TOUR players making their first appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship. After Monahan gifts players with traditional custom tournament cufflinks, Marburger breaks the bad news to players that unfortunately, the “gift” wasn’t actually a gift, and that they need to pay for them. Players give candid reactions and eventually Marburger lets the players know that it was all a joke.