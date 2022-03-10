Tiger Woods’ World Golf Hall of Fame ceremony | Behind-the-scenes

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
PGA TOUR Canada menu
Leaderboards menu
Schedule menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
Mar 11, 2022
At the PGA TOUR’s Global Home in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, 14-year-old Sam Woods introduces her father, Tiger Woods. Over the course of his career Tiger has won a record-tying 82 PGA TOUR events, along with 15 major championships. Unforgettably, Woods accomplished the Tiger Slam in 2000-01, becoming the first golfer since Bobby Jones (1930) to hold all four major titles at one time. He also is a two-time winner of THE PLAYERS Championship and became the first two-time winner of the FedExCup. Check out some of the best moments behind-the-scenes of the ceremony.