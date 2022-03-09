Tim Finchem’s World Golf Hall of Fame acceptance speech

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
PGA TOUR Canada menu
Leaderboards menu
Schedule menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
Mar 10, 2022
At the PGA TOUR’s Global Home in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, former commissioner Tim Finchem reflects on his time leading the TOUR from 1994-2016 where he was instrumental in founding the First Tee and led the creation and execution efforts around signature pillars in professional golf, including the FedExCup and the Presidents Cup. During his tenure, the TOUR and its tournaments raised more than $2 billion in charitable contributions, evidence of his work to ensure that giving back was part of the fabric of the TOUR’s business model.