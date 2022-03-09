Tim Finchem’s World Golf Hall of Fame acceptance speech

At the PGA TOUR’s Global Home in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, former commissioner Tim Finchem reflects on his time leading the TOUR from 1994-2016 where he was instrumental in founding the First Tee and led the creation and execution efforts around signature pillars in professional golf, including the FedExCup and the Presidents Cup. During his tenure, the TOUR and its tournaments raised more than $2 billion in charitable contributions, evidence of his work to ensure that giving back was part of the fabric of the TOUR’s business model.