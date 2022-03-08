Justin Thomas and Nick Saban play a round of golf at TPC Sawgrass

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
PGA TOUR Canada menu
Leaderboards menu
Schedule menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
Mar 08, 2022
Prior to THE PLAYERS Championship 2022, Justin Thomas and Alabama Crimson Tide head football coach, Nick Saban, play holes 16-18 at TPC Sawgrass. During their round, Thomas and Saban talk about golf, life and Thomas’ opportunity to defend his PLAYERS Championship.