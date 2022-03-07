×

Max Homa and caddie conversation on No. 16 at Arnold Palmer

Mar 07, 2022

In the second round of the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Max Homa and his caddie, Joe Greiner, talk about their strategy on the par-5 16thol hole and what club they should select. Homa would go on to hit a great approach shot, setting up an easy birdie on the hole.