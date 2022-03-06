×

Scottie Scheffler’s Round 4 winning highlights from Arnold Palmer

Mar 07, 2022

In the final round of the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Scottie Scheffler held on for his second win in his last three starts, carding an even-par 72 to finish at 5-under for the tournament, one stroke clear of the field for his second win of his PGA TOUR career.