Marc Leishman connects with sepsis survivor at Arnold Palmer

Mar 06, 2022
Prior to the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Marc Leishman meets Sophia, a 14-year-old sepsis survivor who has overcome the infection three times throughout her lifetime. Through Marc Leishman’s Begin Again Foundation, Sophia was invited to Bay Hill Club & Lodge to spend time with Leishman on the putting and chipping green, where she showed off her impressive skills.