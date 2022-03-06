Marc Leishman connects with sepsis survivor at Arnold Palmer

Prior to the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Marc Leishman meets Sophia, a 14-year-old sepsis survivor who has overcome the infection three times throughout her lifetime. Through Marc Leishman’s Begin Again Foundation, Sophia was invited to Bay Hill Club & Lodge to spend time with Leishman on the putting and chipping green, where she showed off her impressive skills.