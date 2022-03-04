Tiger Woods’ incredible story on shooting 59

|
In 1997 a week before The Masters, Tiger Woods played a practice round with Mark O’Meara at Isleworth Golf & Country Club in Lake Butler, Florida and shot an incredible 59. Woods tell this amazing story and recalls playing with O’Meara the next day, where O’Meara left the course after playing just two holes after Woods made a birdie and a hole-in-one to start off his round.