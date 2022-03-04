Dylan Wu and Brandon Wu walk-and-talk at Puerto Rico Open

|
Mar 04, 2022
Prior to the 2022 Puerto Rico Open, Dylan Wu and Brandon Wu plays a practice round together at Grand Reserve Golf Club in preparation for the event. During his round, the Wu's talk about their friendship and clarify that they are in fact not brothers even though they share the same last name.