Unique swings on the PGA TOUR

62-time PGA TOUR Arnold Palmer was told many times during his career to tweak and change his golf swing. Director of Instruction at Bay Hill Club & Lodge, John O’Leary III, talks about Palmer’s internal belief in himself and his swing and how he has influenced the next generation of golfers such as Jon Rahm, Jim Furyk, Hideki Matsuyama and much more to “swing their swing.”