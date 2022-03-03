The evolution of No. 6 at Bay Hill and DeChambeau’s impact in 2021

The par-5 6th hole at Bay Hill Club & Lodge is one of the most unique and daunting holes in all of golf. 62-time PGA TOUR winner Arnold Palmer tells a story about taking on the hole when he was a young boy. As the game and players have evolved, more and more players have grown to test their limits at the par-5 6th hole, with none more exciting than Bryson DeChambeau’s drives in the 3rd and 4th round of the 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. DeChambeau talks about the hole and what prompted him to take on the epic challenge.