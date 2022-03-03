An inside look into Matthew Wolff’s magical swing

Due to years of playing little league baseball and working on timing mechanisms in his swing, Matthew Wolff acquired a little hitch in his golf swing as well at a young age. Instead of trying to change Wolff’s swing, high school coach, Rick Naranjo, told Wolff to continue swinging his own swing. Naranjo and Wolff talk about the unique swing and why his move works for him.