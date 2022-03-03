An inside look into Matthew Wolff’s magical swing

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Leaderboard menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
PGA TOUR Canada menu
Schedule menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
Mar 03, 2022
Due to years of playing little league baseball and working on timing mechanisms in his swing, Matthew Wolff acquired a little hitch in his golf swing as well at a young age. Instead of trying to change Wolff’s swing, high school coach, Rick Naranjo, told Wolff to continue swinging his own swing. Naranjo and Wolff talk about the unique swing and why his move works for him.