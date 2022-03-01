Bryson DeChambeau’s ridiculous drives on No. 6 at Arnold Palmer

|
Mar 01, 2022
In the 3rd and 4th round of the 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Bryson DeChambeau takes on the daunting par-5 6th hole with ease, hitting 370 and 377 yard drives respectively over the water to set up easy birdie opportunities. DeChambeau and final round playing partner, Lee Westwood, talk about the drives and describe how special the moment was.