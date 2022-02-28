Els Center of Excellence student goes inside the ropes at Honda

|
Feb 28, 2022
Through the Els Center of Excellence, Shaun, an adult serves student at the center, was invited to attend his first ever PGA TOUR event as a volunteer at The Honda Classic 2022. Follow a few days in the life of Shaun as he volunteers for the event, talks about his passion for golf and shows off his warm and kind spirit. Shaun also meets PGA TOUR player Joshua Creel, who later gifts Shaun a custom golf shirt.